News

Mythologicals help me master 'shudh Hindi': Vinit Kakar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Feb 2020 01:45 PM

MUMBAI: TV actor Vinit Kakar's Hindi diction is becoming better by the day, all thanks to working in mythological shows.

"I'm glad that despite growing up abroad, today I can speak 'shudh' Hindi. I did not school myself on this but I feel thankful to all the mythological shows I was part of. I can speak 'shudh' Hindi in real life too," Vinit said.

Vinit is currently essaying the role of Indrajit, also known as Meghnad, in "Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush". He has earlier featured in TV shows like "Vighnaharta Ganesh", "Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanumaan" and "Mahakali: Anth Hi Aarambh Hai".

"Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush" airs on Colors TV.

Tags Vinit Kakar Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush Vighnaharta Ganesh Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanumaan Mahakali: Anth Hi Aarambh Hai TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Hina Khan meet and greets her fans

Hina Khan meet and greets her fans

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here