Naag Kanya to go off-air

MUMBAI: Dangal TV will witness a few programming changes that include a few shows going off-air and a few new shows being launched.

Laut Aayi…Naagin’s second season titled Naag Kanya went on air on 20th January 2020.

However, it seems that the show hasn't managed to grab decent numbers and is seemingly all set to go off-air soon she to low ratings. The show starred Heena Parmar as the lead opposite Ankit Narang. The new season has the concept of super woman versus super villain and every week had a different set of stories.

Credits: India Forums