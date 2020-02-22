News

Naag Kanya to go off-air

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Feb 2020 01:01 PM

MUMBAI: Dangal TV will witness a few programming changes that include a few shows going off-air and a few new shows being launched.

Laut Aayi…Naagin’s second season titled Naag Kanya went on air on 20th January 2020.

However, it seems that the show hasn't managed to grab decent numbers and is seemingly all set to go off-air soon she to low ratings. The show starred Heena Parmar as the lead opposite Ankit Narang. The new season has the concept of super woman versus super villain and every week had a different set of stories.

Credits: India Forums

 

Tags Dangal TV Laut Aay Naagin Heena Parmar Ankit Narang Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan actors on Indian Idol season 11 finale

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan actors on Indian Idol...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here