Naagin 3’s Rohit Choudhary to star in Star Bharat’s Kartik Purnima

18 Feb 2020 01:45 PM

MUMBAI: Kartik Purnima, which will be aired on Star Bharat, is a much-awaited show. Produced by Rolling Pictures, the show will see Poulomi Das playing the female lead while Harsh Nagar has been roped in to play the male lead. 

Kartik Purnima will also star actors namely Ravi Gossain, Harpreet Singh, Meenakshi Verma, and Nidhi Shah in pivotal roles. 

Now, according to the media reports, Rohit Choudhary, who is known for his acting stint in Naagin 3, will also be seen in Kartik Purnima. Reports further stated that the actor will be paired opposite Poulami Das, who plays Purnima’s character. He will enter Purnima’s life for a specific reason. 

Are you excited for the upcoming show? Hit the comments section below.

