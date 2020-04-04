Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai learns guitar amid COVID 19 lockdown; watch

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai is one of the most popular television actresses. Fans love her for her acting skills. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant is presently seen in the supernatural TV series Naagin 4.

As we know, due to coronavirus, people are locked-up in their homes. So, celebrities are making sure to utilize this time to bond with their family and indulge in productive activities. Speaking about the same, Rashami Desai is trying her hand at different things to pass her time. Be it dolling up on festivals or just spending time with family, Rashami is making most of the lockdown period and is also urging everyone to do so as well. The diva recently stunned everyone with her happy photos as she dolled up on Ram Navami.

Now, Rashami shared a video of playing the guitar with her nephew. In the video, sitting on the stairs of her building with her nephew, Rashami can be seen trying her hand at guitar under the guidance of her nephew. The diva surely was making the effort to try something new while staying at home amidst the lockdown and also spend some time with loved ones. While doing so, we do see her struggling a bit and she added hilarious captions to the video to make people laugh.

Rashami shared the video and wrote, “Life is to shortDon’t miss the opportunity to creat beautiful memories Trying to Find happiness in moments like these I absolutely love learning new things, and what better time than this? Let's use this time to do everything we dreamt of doing but didn't have the time for! How are you keeping yourself busy during quarantine?”

Take a look:

What do you think about Rashami’s way of utilizing this time? Hit the comment section.