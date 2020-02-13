Naagin 4: Anita plays a prank on Nia-Vijayendra and they are not even aware of it; watch video

MUMBAI: Colors' show, Naagin 4, has been unfolding a lot of twists and turns in the story. The gripping narrative has been keeping the viewers hooked to the TV screens. Amidst the intense drama, the cast of the show share light-hearted moments on the sets in between the shots.

The same thing happened recently when Anita Hassanandani, who plays the role of Naagin Vishaka, played a cute and funny prank on Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria. The funniest thing about this prank was that both Nia and Vijayendra were not aware of them being pranked.

So, what Anita did was she recorded a video of Nia and Vijayendra and used some funny filters on them. Both Nia and Vijayendra looked funny but cute with the sweet little cherry filters on their cheeks.

Take a look at the video:

However, Vijayendra guessed it later that Anita was using filters while taking the video, but Nia wasn't.

We are sure Nia and Vijayendra are going to laugh out loud watching the video. Also, we think Anita is quite a naughty prankster who loves to joke with her co-workers.

What do you think about Anita's filter prank on Nia and Vijayendra? Tell us in the comment section.