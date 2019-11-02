Naagin 4: Aparna Kumar to be seen in the show

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin is one of the most watched fantasy TV series. After entertaining the audience with three seasons, the makers are gearing up for the fourth season.



The makers have already roped in Nia Sharma to play the leading role in Naagin 4. There are also reports that Ankita Lokhande too has been finalised for Naagin 4 and that Aalisha Panwar will be another lead. Now, according to the latest report, Aparna Kumar will join the team. The actress, who is known for shows like Mayavi Malang and Rok Sako Toh Rok Lo, will be playing an important role in Naagin 4.