Naagin 4: Brinda gets glimpses of her Naagin form

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has returned with its fourth season with a bang. Just like previous seasons, the narrative of the current one has also kept the viewers hooked to the television screens.

The episodes are full of drama. Here’s an update for all those who missed the latest episode. The episode sees how Brinda takes her Naagin form. It all happens when Nayantara makes the use of snake charming to hypnotize her and Brinda ends up grooving to tunes of Nayantara. On the other hand, Brinda's mother gets a special book for her. She seems worried about her daughter and expresses her concern to her father. Brinda grooves to the tunes of 'Main naagin... tu sapera' in the jungle and she eventually turns into a Naagin. Rajat comes up with a plan to arrange a party to get Dev and Nayantara close. Dev's cousins assure to pay Rajat's bills, however, their actual plan is to molest Brinda. Contrary to what she expected, Brinda doesn't get trapped. Dev reaches the jungle as he notices fire there whereas Brinda comes to her human form.

Brinda's father finds her unconscious in the jungle and takes her home. Nayantara gets irritated as her plan to kill Brinda fails. She further bumps into Dev, who asks her as to what she is doing in the jungle. Dev promises to drop her home and invites Nayantara to a party. Brinda gets glimpses of her Naagin form and her father finds out about her reality.

Brinda's father gets medicines for her and she asks him as to what is happening with her. Rajat intends to take Brinda out for a party but she refuses to attend. Brinda's father insists that she should go and enjoy the party. Party begins and Nayantara reaches the venue. She gets to know about the vicious plan of Dev's cousin. Meanwhile, Brinda meets Dev and argues with him. Later, they share romantic moments and someone clicks their picture. Dev's cousin apologises to her and so does she. He later offers her a drink. Brinda notices that Rajat is drunk. Dev gets to know that Brinda's drink is spiked.

Dev gives a tight slap to Rajat for forcing Brinda to drink alcohol. Dev goes on to offer ORS to Brinda and Nayantara helps her. Dev's mother fears that she might lose Dev because of Maanyata. Dev cuts the special rum cake arranged by his cousins and they feed a piece of cake to Brinda. She dances alone whereas Nayantara dances with Dev.

Dev's cousins take Brinda in a room and she begins taking her Naagin form. Dev finds Brinda with his cousins and rescues her. Everybody leaves except for Dev, Brinda and Nayantara, who frames them in a case. What will happen next? Are you excited for the upcoming episode? Hit the comment section below.