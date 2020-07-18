Naagin 4 fame Jasmin Bhasin hints about her new project; check out

MUMBAI: Jasmin Bhasin is one of the popular faces of the small screen. The actress is has been a part of many shows like Tashan-E-Ishq, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Dil Se Dil Tak among others.

The talented diva was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Naagin 4 as Nayantara. Jasmin received several accolades for her stellar performance in the show.

While Jasmin's role ended in Naagin 4, the diehard fans are missing the diva from the small screens. The actress had not announced her next project until now.

And now, Jasmin shared an Instagram story where she has hidden her face and she is wearing a blue satin outfit.

Take a look at the picture:

What caught our attention was Jasmin's caption where she mentioned 'New coming soon'.

Jasmin seems to have hinted about her new project and we can't contain our excitement.

Are you excited about it? Tell us in the comments.

