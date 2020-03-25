Naagin 4 fame Vijayendra Kumeria speaks on Rashami Desai and the lockdown

MUMBAI: Our favourite TV actors are in no-work mode, as the entire country is under lockdown.

Vijayendra Kumeria aka Dev spoke to a media portal about what he and his family are doing to keep themselves busy, about Rashami Desai joining Naagin 4, and more. Read on.

How are you spending your quarantine?

I am reliving my hobbies and exploring my hidden talent which I kind of forgot after getting busy with my acting career. I am painting after a very long time. I am bingeing on films and web series. But most importantly, I am sharing a good time with my daughter.

How is your daughter reacting to the current situation?

She wants to go down and play. But we are explaining her the situation by saying that see the whole garden area is vacant and there is no one to play. Everyone has been asked to stay at home. We can't step out and that's why we are also not going to work. Then we are keeping her busy with her drawings, rhymes and indoor games. Luckily she is understanding and coping with it.

Talking about you show, what should viewers expect to see on the show, not that shoots are stalled?

Last, we shot on March 18 and completed our Saturday and Sunday episode, which is already been aired. Now, we literally don't have any bank. So the channel will re-run the episodes and that's the case with all shows.

Rashami Desai just entered Naagin 4, and in no time, fans started liking your chemistry with her...

Rashami is an experienced actress and has done a lot of shows already. In Naagin 4, she is again playing a very strong character of Shalaka, which has a lot of shades. We shot for like 4-5 days and this shut down happened. But whatever we shot and audience has watched, they are already praising it on social media. I just hope all this gets in control soon and we bounce back for them.