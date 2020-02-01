Naagin 4: Has Nayantara started feeling unwanted with Brinda being the Icchadhari Naagin?

MUMBAI: Naagin 4 has been taking various twists and turns in the story leaving the viewers intrigued to the show. The daily has been entertaining the viewers ever since its first episode.

With Brinda being Naagin Manyata's daughter and the Icchadhari Naagin, Nayantara was shocked to know the truth. However, she did not reveal this t Brinda and Manyata about it.

And now, as per the latest promo, we see how Nayantara is all decked up in a bridal avatar and is all set to marry Dev. However, Manyata refuses her and wants Brinda to marry Dev. This makes Nayantara furious. Manayata tells her that she won't be able to use her powers since she is not the Icchadhari Naagin.

The two argues about the same and Nayantara tells Manyata that she is now feeling unwanted with Brinda coming back in her life.

Take a look at the promo:

Will Nayantara be able to get her powers? Is Nayantara of no use to Manyata and Brinda? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.