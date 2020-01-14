Naagin 4: Naagins Nia Sharma and Sayantani show their sensuous dance moves in THIS video

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's hit fantasy drama series Naagin's fourth instalment has hit the small screen last year in December. The show has been entertaining the viewers ever since its first episode. Naagin's plot is quite intriguing and has left the viewers hooked to the screens.

The series has an ensemble star cast which includes Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, Vijyendra Kumeria, Shalin Bhanot, Sayantani Ghosh, Ankit Bathla among others.

We all know Sayantani plays the role of Jasmin's mother in the show and fans are left in awe with this mother-daughter pair. Also, Sayantani has done complete justice to her role. But after Nia unveiled her Naagin look, things have become quite interesting. It seems Nia is the Icchadhari Naagin and that makes her Naagin Manyaata's (Sayantani) daughter.

In a recent video shared by Sayantani, we can see her and Nia doing a dance rehearsal for one of the sequences and both have simply killed it.

Take a look at the video:

Nia and Sayantani are most beautiful Naagins and it is a pure delight to see them together.

Well, after seeing this, we are really excited about the upcoming episodes.

Are you excited about it? Tell us in the comments.