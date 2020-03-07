Naagin 4: Nia Sharma shares sweet post for Sayantani Ghosh

MUMBAI: Sayantani Ghosh has shot her last episode for Naagin 4. Her on-screen daughter Nia Sharma shared an image from her last day of shoot.

The actress wrote about learning a lot from Sayantani and said she will miss her. Sayantani also wrote saying that she shares same feelings.

Take a look.

A month after Jasmin Bhasin’s character was bumped off in 'Naagin 4', Sayantani's track is also coming to an end.

Sayantani had told Bombay Times, 'Yes, my character is winding up. As a show, 'Naagin' has to keep the audience on the edge of their seats and hence, the team has to introduce high-points and shockers at every stage. The creative team has decided that killing my character would serve as a big high-point.'

Credits: TOI