Naagin 4 promo: Nayantara is back into the lives of Dev and Brinda

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Dec 2019 11:56 AM

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural thriller Naagin has a huge popularity. After entertaining audience with three seasons, the makers are back with fourth season with a bang. 

The show had quite an amazing start. For the uninitiated, Naagin 4 premiered a few days back on 14 December 2019 much to the excitement of the audiences. Unlike the previous three seasons, this season has a special title too which is ‘Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel.’ This time too, the story revolves around a shape – shifting serpent seeking revenge from those who wronged her mother. In the new promo of the show, we can clearly see that Nayantara (Jasmin Bhasin) is back into the lives of the family who wreaked havoc on her parents 25 years ago. She is seen trying to woo Dev (Vijayendra Kumeria) by joining a group of dancers and gate crashing his party. In yet another scene, it is shown that Dev’s car is being tossed into the air by a huge serpent who is possibly Nayantara herself. Later on, we see Brinda (Nia Sharma) coming to his rescue. 

