Naagin 4’s Anita Hassanandani sets major fashion goals; check out her five snazzy looks

22 Feb 2020 08:00 AM

MUMBAI: Anita Hassanandani has mesmerized us with her acting chops. The pretty lady has worked in a number of soaps and fans love her onscreen presence.

 However, it is her noteworthy stylish looks also that deserve a special mention. Anita carries off various looks with ease. She also stylishly flaunts her bikini look. If you browse through her Instagram handle, you will get glimpses of her different avatars. The actress sets major fashion goals.

 Check out her five snazzy looks here:

What do you think about Anita’s style game? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

 On the professional front, Anita has worked in a number of tele serials some of which include Naagin 3, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, among others. Her latest project is Naagin 4. The actress has also worked in films like Hero, Ragini MMS 2 and Krishna Cottage to name a few.

