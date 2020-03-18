News

Naagin 4: Shalaka and Brinda to fight for Dev; who will win?

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
18 Mar 2020 05:51 PM

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4 has been entertaining the viewers from day one and the show's story has progressed with time.

With some characters making an exit, many new characters were also introduced in the show.

Currently, we see how Brinda is fighting with Shalaka every moment and both are giving each other a tough competition.

In the upcoming episode, we will see how Brinda and Shalaka will have a face-off where they will be fighting with each other for Dev.

Shalaka has decided to snatch Dev from Brinda while Brinda won't let this happen as she wants to kill Dev at any cost.

Take a look at the promo:

Both seem to be extremely powerful and it will be interesting to see how this face-off turns out to be and who wins this battle.

