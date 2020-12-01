Naagin 4 Vijayendra Kumeria opens up on his FUTURE PROJECTS

MUMBAI: Vijayendra Kumeria has gained massive fame with his stint on television.

While Udann and Naagin 4 turned out to be massive hits and gave Vijayendra immense fame, we contacted the actor to know what is keeping him busy these days.

Vijayendra, in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com shared, “I am now looking at something different. I have done fiction and supernatural thereby exploring other genres. There is nothing definite but I am looking at something substantial. Until then, I own a production house and I am focusing on that. We are into production of television serials and web shows among other things.”

We wish Vijayendra all the best for his future projects.