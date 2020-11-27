Naagin 5 actor Shourya Lathar to tie the knot with Heer Malik

MUMBAI: It’s time to send in your good wishes to Naagin 5 actor Shourya Lathar who has decided to get married to the love of his life.

Well, TellyChakkar has learnt that the actor is set to tie the knot with his girlfriend who also happens to be an actor named Heer Malik. The wedding will take place on 9 December in Mumbai.

After dating for a year, the duo decided to formalize their relationship and enter into the blissful life of marriage.

Confirming the news, Shourya shared, “Before a year we started dating each other. I met her on the set of serial Devi of Swastik Production. We became good friends and after three months I proposed to her. And finally, we have decided to get married and spend the rest of our life together. And we both are very happy and need blessings on our new journey.”

Heer is currently playing the lead in DD Kisan’s Kiske Roke Ruka Hai Savera.

We wish both of them a blissful life ahead!