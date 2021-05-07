Naagin 5 fame Sharad Malhotra reveals one of his FAVOURITE delicacies, says he is feasting on it for years

MUMBAI: TV's handsome hunk Sharad Malhotra was last seen in Ekta Kapoor and Colors' fantasy fiction drama series Naagin 5. The actor played the role of Veeranshu Singhania.

Sharad Malhotra won several accolades for his amazing performance on the popular show. Naagin 5 is one such show that has given a rise to many actors' careers Sharad being one of them.

Sharad's professional life too has been on a roll ever since he starred in Naagin 5. The actor's fan following has been rapidly increasing. He clocked 1 million followers a few months ago on Instagram which was another milestone achieved by him.

Apart from that, Sharad also recently did a music video with his Naagin 5 co-star Surbhi Chandna which went on to become a chartbuster hit.

Well, Sharad's personal life too has been going great as he is now happily married to Ripci Bhatia and enjoying his marital bliss ever since then.

While Sharad Malhotra has always left us awestruck with his performances in all his shows, he has many other talents which makes him a multi-talented artist.

We have seen him painting, playing the guitar and also cooking.

However, Shard revealed that he is a big-time foodie and loves to gorge on some delicious food.

The actor revealed his all-time favourite dish which is Chilli Chicken. He went on to say that he has been feasting on it for years now.

Well, the next time you want to win Sharad's heart, you definitely know what to treat him with.

