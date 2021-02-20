Naagin 5's Sharad Malhotra has a message for people who love him!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Sharad Malhotra was last seen in Colors' show Naagin 5. The actor played the role of Veer and was paired opposite Surbhi Chandna in the popular fantasy-fiction drama series.

Naagin was one of the most loved shows on television. The serial frequently used to top the rating charts, and the storyline was quite gripping and kept the audiences hooked to the screen.

Every season of Nagin had been a huge success and the audience bid an emotional farewell to Season 5 as well.

One of the major reasons the show was so successful is because of the camaraderie the stars shared with each other and their rapport and friendship off-screen.

Surbhi and Sharad's jodi were well-appreciated and they received several accolades for their stellar performance.

Sharad's fan following has been rapidly increasing ever since he acted in Naagin 5.

And now, Sharad has finally achieved a milestone. The handsome hunk recently clocked 1 million followers on Instagram.

Sharad is quite active on his social media handle and keeps giving his die-heart fans insight into his daily life.

Now that his show is over, the actor is daily keeping his fans updated through his pictures and video.

We recently stumbled upon a witty post shared by the actor, check it out here:

The actor captioned the post as,'Do they love you or the mask you put on everyday ???'

Well, the actor shared a picture along with the post in a very casual summery attire, posing with the mask he had put across a valid question for the people who love him.

Sharad who is seen chilling out post his busy schedule for Naagin 5 is over, looks uber-cool as poses in front of antics!

He is reportedly on a trip to Dubai with the love of his life, Ripic Malhotra who is also a Creative Director.

The two of them are having a gala time vacationing, and their pictures are a visual treat for his die-hard fans.

Well, let's hope to see this powerhouse of talent back to entertaining us on the small screens soon!

