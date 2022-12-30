Naagin 6 actress Adaa Khan shares about her bond with Tejasswi Prakash, check it out

MUMBAI: Colors TV’s and Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated.

The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Pratik Sehajpal and many others playing some very important roles.

As we know that the show has taken a major leap and the storyline has turned out to be very unexpected for the audience.

The show has really made a lot of Tejasswi fans and everything she does on or off screen makes it to the headlines.

Adaa Khan, the first Naagin of the franchise has made her appearance in the show and the audience has gone gaga over it as even the old Naagin fans now have their laid on the television.

Surely the makers are doing their best and it’s working.

Recently, we came to know that the show might go off-air. However, the news is still not confirmed.

Now, knowing how fans are crazy about Adaa Khan and Tejasswi Prakash both, and the fact that now they are working together, surely becomes a hype.

So now, we have a video where Adaa Khan was asked about her experience of working alongside Tejasswi Prakash. Adaa’s response is really insightful and really helps those who are very curious to know how things go off-camera.

So here we are with the video, check it out below:

