Naagin 6: AMAZING! THIS is what makes Pratik Sehajpal work harder

MUMBAI : Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows. Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful seasons.

Pratik Sehajpal is one of the rising stars of the entertainment world. After successfully being a part of many reality shows, Pratik is all set to rule the fiction world as well.

Pratik has come a long way since he began his journey. He has worked hard and has managed to make a name for himself.

He recently took to Instagram to share a video where he expressed as to what makes him work harder. He took out a note which had “Pratik Fam” written on it which is the name given to all his fans combined.

Pratik has always been very humble and thankful towards his fans. He feels that his fans have played a great part in making him reach the level he has reached in his career.

He debuted as a contestant on MTV’s reality dating show Love School season 3 in 2018. He gained good popularity and in the same year auditioned for MTV’s reality show Roadies Xtreme but could not clear the audition. He then participated in the first season of MTV’s Ace of Space and finished as the first runner-up.

