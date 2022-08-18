Naagin 6: Exclusive! New buzz around, has Simba Nagpal quit the show?

In the upcoming episode of the show, we will see that the track will get more interesting, wherein we might see that Rishabh Gujral would be introduced in the show yet another time.
 

Simba Nagpal

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Nitin Bhatia, Vishal Solanki, and more.

Well, today there was a buzz that Simba Nagpal aka Rishabh Gujral would bid adieu to the show post the upcoming leap of 15 to 20 years. 

But to know the complete truth about the same, we contacted him and in our exclusive conversation, he told to us, "This is not true. But as of now, I am very much part of the show and further developments I have not received. So currently, I cannot comment much." 

In the upcoming episode of the show, we will see that the track will get more interesting, wherein we might see that Rishabh Gujral would be introduced in the show yet another time. We will see that he would be in snow clad region, in a disguise, supposedly hiding his identity. Mostly, Reem and the entire Gujral family has spotted him somewhere in Kedarnath.

Well, what is your take on this news?

Do let us know your views.

