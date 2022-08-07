Naagin 6: Exclusive! The Team of Ek Villain Returns to grace on the sets?

Now, we exclusively learnt that the team of film Ek Villain Returns would be soon gracing the sets. There would be an integration episode and the upcoming track would be amazing to see with its twists and turns.

MUMBAI: Balaji telefilms produced and Colors’ Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Nitin Bhatia, Vishal Solanki, and more.

Also read: Naagin 6: Exclusive! Rishabh gets attacked by a wild pig white hunting, will Pratha save him?

Up till now in the show, the show is seeing the amazing high voltage drama as Pratha is back as Kiara and she is all set to take revenge against all the asurs in the show. She will be also taking revenge against her sister Mehek and also Rishabh who actually betrayed her due to which she lost her unborn kid as well. Rishabh would be getting a deadly attack by a wild pig when he, Kiara and Rajesh Pratap Singh would be going on a hunt in a jungle.

Also read: Exclusive! Urvashi Dholakia is the most professional actor on the sets: Vishal Solanki on his stint in Naagin 6

Now, we exclusively learnt that the team of film Ek Villain Returns would be soon gracing the sets. There would be an integration episode and the upcoming track would be amazing to see with its twists and turns which will be brought by them in the lives of Rishabh-Shakti, Pratha – Kiara, Urvashi and more.

How excited are you to see this big collaboration?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com 

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 07/08/2022 - 11:41

