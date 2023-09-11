Naagin 6 fame Pratik Sehajpal receives the sweetest letter from a fan while shooting in Goa; fan calls him “one of the sweetest people on earth”

Pratik Sehajpal

MUMBAI : Pratik Sehajpal became a popular name after his participation in Bigg Boss 15 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He made his acting debut on television with the sixth season of the hit series Naagin, where he played Rudra Raichand. Since then, fans are eager to see more of him on screen, and he is currently shooting for an upcoming series in Goa.

While shooting in Goa for his upcoming series, Pratik received the sweetest gesture from a fan. The actor received a handwritten letter from a fan which truly touched him. The fan expressed her admiration and love for him, and also conveyed her best wishes. Here’s what the letter said:

“Dear Pratik sir,

From the time I saw you as Rudra on television I have become such a big fan of your acting skills, physique and most important your cuteness. You have been my favourite. I am just another fan in your life but to me you are one of the sweetest person on earth. I wish I could get tulips for you the similar way you got them all for the girl you loved.

I wish you all the best for your events and upcoming projects and hope you achieve success. Thank you for making me smile, God bless you always.

Lots of love” followed by her name.

This gesture from Pratik’s fan shows just how loved he is, and how deeply connected people are to him. In the age of social media, penning a handwritten letter speaks volumes! We are sure that as his journey goes on, Pratik will be receiving more such gestures from fans across the globe!

 
 

Pratik Sehajpal TellyChakkar Naagin 6 Bigg Boss 15 Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Rudra raichand
Tellychakkar Team's picture

