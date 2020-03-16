Naagin 6: Interesting! Netizens demand the makers feature Pratik Sehajpal opposite Amandeep Sidhu and not Tejasswi Prakash

Netizens shared their opinions on the upcoming leap. Netizens say that they want Pratik Sehajpal to star opposite Amandeep Sidhu and not Tejasswi Prakash.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 17:15
Mumbai: Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated.

The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles.

Colors’ one of the supernatural shows never fails to impress the audience with its amazing twists and turns.

Reportedly, we will witness the death of Mehek in the show, and the entry of Seema Gujral aka Sudha Chandran will add spice to the narrative.

In the future storyline, Suhansini and Seema would team up to bring a lot of hurdles in the lives of Pratha, Rishabh, and their daughters.

Also, meanwhile, we hear that the show will take a leap of 15-20 years and we will see a new generation in the form of Tejasswi’s daughter.

If reports are to be believed, post the leap Amandeep Sidhu and Pratik Sehajpal would enter the show.

Well, after learning this fact, netizens shared their opinion on the upcoming leap. Netizens want Pratik Sehajpal to star opposite Amandeep Sidhu and not Tejasswi Prakash.

Basically, Bigg Boss 15 is one of the reasons why they don’t want the actors to pair up. Pratik was the first runner-up while Tejasswi bagged the trophy, and throughout the season, she considered him as her brother as his name is similar to her sibling. Also, post BB15, some contestants, celebs, as well as fans were unhappy to see the trophy in the hands of Teju. As the netizens adore #PraRish, it might be difficult for the fans to see Pratik and Tejasswi together.

Check out what they said!

On the work front, Pratik is a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. He entered the show as a wild card entrant.

Amandeep Sidhu, on the other hand, is a well-known actress and has been associated with shows like Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai, Vish Ya Amrit Sitaara, and more.

How excited are you about the leap?

Do let us know your views.

