Naagin 6: OMG! Netizens criticize Amandep Sidhu’s look; says “Naya look nahi diya gaya hai”`

MUMBAI:TBalaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles.

Well, prior to the leap, we saw a 360-degree twist in the show as it was shown that Mehek died as she fell from the snow-clad cliff in the presence of Pratha. And later we witnessed that there was a reunion moment between Pratha and her daughter at the professor’s house and then Shakti reached Professor’s house and tried to kill Pratha’s daughter. Also, we saw that Shakti tried to be physically close to Pratha when Rishabh was unconscious during the Kedarnath attack.

In the future storyline, we will see that the show will take a leap of 15-20 years and we will see a new generation.

Post the leap, Amandeep Sidhu’s entry is shown in the promo of the show and reportedly Pratik Sehajpal would enter the show.

lso, in the upcoming episode, Pratha realizes there is someone who is desperately trying to separate her from her daughter. We will also see glimpses of Pratha’s grown-up daughter, but on the other hand, Pratha would be seen in a different avatar, a little older but she prays to Lord Shiva that her daughter shouldn’t become a Naagin.

Have a look at the promo below!

Well, after seeing the latest promo of Naagin 6, the die-hard fans of the show have passed comments on it as they found the same clothes worn by Anmol aka Amandeep Sidhu that Pratha had worn earlier!

Have a look at the comments below!

