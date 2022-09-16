Naagin 6: OMG! Pratik Sehajpal aka Rudra tried to Impress Tejasswi aka Pratha

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows, nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful seasons.

After the leap, we saw the entry of Amandeep Sidhu who plays the role of the new Naagin in the Naagin 6 after the leap. Fans have showered a lot of love on Amandeep for her journey.

While Tejasswi Prakash plays the role of Pratha and Prarthana which is her daughter’s role in the show. We saw the dashing entry of Pratik Sehajpal on the show as Rudra Raichand. Rudra has a romantic angle with Amandeep Sidhu and that means he will have to deal with Pratha as the mother. Since Tejasswi plays the role of Pratha on the show, Pratik and Tejasswi share the screen quite a lot.

And rumors have it that eventually, they will play romantic interests on the show. But it looks like before that Rudra will have to impress Pratha, the mother played by Tejasswi.

In reality, in an Instagram post posted by the colors channel, Rudra is seen flaunting his skills to impress Pratha and fans have made some really funny edits of it because Pratik and Tejasswi actually didn’t get along in Bigg Boss 15 all that well. But fans are excited to see them together on the show.

Pratik rose to fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT and then Bigg Boss 15 where he stood runner-up while his Naagin co-star Tejasswi bagged the title. Pratik has showcased his acting chops in the web series Bebaakee (2020) and has also been a part of major music videos. He also participated in reality shows Love School and Ace of Space (2018). Recently, he was also a part of the action-based-themed reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

