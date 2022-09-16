Naagin 6: OMG! Pratik Sehajpal aka Rudra tried to Impress Tejasswi aka Pratha

The show Naagin has taken a leap and as reported earlier that Pratik Sehajpal will be entering the coveted show and will play a parallel lead in the show with Tejasswi Prakash and Amandeep Sidhu.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 09/16/2022 - 18:52
Naagin 6: OMG! Pratik Sehajpal aka Rudra tried to Impress Tejasswi aka Pratha

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows, nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful seasons.

After the leap, we saw the entry of Amandeep Sidhu who plays the role of the new Naagin in the Naagin 6 after the leap. Fans have showered a lot of love on Amandeep for her journey.

ALSO READ:   AMAZING! THIS is what Pratik Sehajpal’s first day on the sets of Naagin 6 looked like

While Tejasswi Prakash plays the role of Pratha and Prarthana which is her daughter’s role in the show. We saw the dashing entry of Pratik Sehajpal on the show as Rudra Raichand. Rudra has a romantic angle with Amandeep Sidhu and that means he will have to deal with Pratha as the mother. Since Tejasswi plays the role of Pratha on the show, Pratik and Tejasswi share the screen quite a lot.

And rumors have it that eventually, they will play romantic interests on the show. But it looks like before that Rudra will have to impress Pratha, the mother played by Tejasswi.

In reality, in an Instagram post posted by the colors channel, Rudra is seen flaunting his skills to impress Pratha and fans have made some really funny edits of it because Pratik and Tejasswi actually didn’t get along in Bigg Boss 15 all that well. But fans are excited to see them together on the show.

Check out the promo here:

Pratik rose to fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT and then Bigg Boss 15 where he stood runner-up while his Naagin co-star Tejasswi bagged the title. Pratik has showcased his acting chops in the web series Bebaakee (2020) and has also been a part of major music videos. He also participated in reality shows Love School and Ace of Space (2018). Recently, he was also a part of the action-based-themed reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Are you excited to see the two of the together? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:  STUNNING! Naagin 6 actress Amandeep Sidhu look GORGEOUS in these pictures

    

 

naagin6 Naagin Amandeep Sidhu Pratik Sehajpal Choti Sardarni Naagin 6 Tejasswi Prakash Mouni Roy Khatron Ke Khiladi Bigg Boss OTT Bigg Boss15 pratik sehajpal fans Simba Nagpal Pratha Naagin ColorsTV TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 09/16/2022 - 18:52

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ajooni – Aww! Rajveer and Ajooni Getting Closer to Each Other
MUMBAI :Star Bharat’s Ajooni in its upcoming segments gearing up for some interesting twists.Day by day Ajooni and...
Bhagya Lakshmi: OMG! Why is everyone calling Aman Gandhi “chipakali”
MUMBAI:Bhagyalakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: OMG! Bal Ganesh’s face-off against Mandi and Shringi
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
Maddam Sir: Dangerous! Terrorists to attack the CM, Haseena has a risky plan
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-comedy drama series on small screens. The show stars Gulki...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Suspicious! Is the Wagle Family just another victim of a big scam?
MUMBAI: Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho – Aww! Vidhi Curious About True Love
MUMBAI: Na Umra Ka Seema Ho is one of the interesting serials of Star Bharat channel. Its storyline is coming up with...
RECENT STORIES
OMG! Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari gets body shamed for her latest look, see video
OMG! Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari gets body shamed for her latest look, see video