Naagin 6: OMG! Tejasswi Prakash reveals she was upset for not being cast by Ekta Kapoor says “ Never imagined I would even be considered for Naagin 6”

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is a known television personality and she has a massive fan following. She is best known for her performance in serials like Swaragini, Karn Sangini, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

She had also taken part in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she was the entertainment package on the show.

Recently she grabbed the headlines for her participation in the Bigg Boss house where she emerged as the winner of the show.

She grabbed the headlines for her relationship with Karan and the fans loved their pair and have given a sweet #hashtag #TejRan for them.

In the initial days Tejasswi’s game was very strong and once the TejRan track began her game fell down and was warned by many celebrities who came on the show and then the actress bounced back strong and took the trophy home.

Now during the finale of the show, we did see how Tejasswi was revealed as the new Naagin for the new season.

Tejasswi recently had come live where she had interacted with her fans and thanked everyone for the love and support she has received.

During the live Tejasswi revealed how upset she was when Ekta didn’t cast her in any of her shows. She said that “ In the Bigg Boss house I used to tell Karan that, what problem does Ekta mam have with me, why she doesn’t cast me in her serials and when she came on the show I asked her why she doesn’t cast me in the serial and she had told me she would cast me soon but I didn’t know it would be Naagin Season 6 and she is overwhelmed to be a part of the show”

Well, the show is all set to go on air from 12th February 2022 and the audience is waiting to see Teja as Naagin.

