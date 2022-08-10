Naagin 6’s this actress gives us a glimpse of her kid’s 1st sports day, check it out

The actress who is currently winning the hearts of viewers with her portrayal of Vishaka Khanna in the show is now a yummy mommy of a baby boy Aarav who she gave birth to earlier this year.
MUMBAI :Anita Hassnandani is one popular face on television that doesn't need any introduction. The diva has been slaying in her career for several years now and managed to create a name for herself in the television industry. The actress who is currently winning the hearts of viewers with her portrayal of Vishaka Khanna in the show is now a yummy mommy of a baby boy Aarav who she gave birth to earlier this year.

Anita recently attended her son’s first sports day and shared a glimpse of it for her online family. Check out the glimpse here;

 

Looks like Anita and Rohit had a lot of fun with her son Aarav on sports day.


