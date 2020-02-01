News

'Naagin' actor Zuber K. Khan gifts new house to parents

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Feb 2020 03:00 AM

MUMBAI: "Naagin 3" actor Zuber K. Khan has bought a house in Mumbai for his parents.

"I always wanted to buy a house from my own earned money and gift it to my parents. I have always idolised them and their constant support, encouragement and blessings have made me what I am today. They have done so much for me and this is a small thing that I can do for them," Zuber said about his new house located in Malad.

Talking about the house, Zuber shared: "I had seen a couple of houses before but it didn't give me that kick. The one that I have bought had the perfect vibe. And being a filmy person in reality, I have kept the entire feel of the home similar. I have taken care of small details that will make my parents also happy, keeping up with the contemporary style."


Zuber has featured in TV shows like "Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki" and "Manmohini", as well as movies including "Dosti Ke Side Effects". His web film, "Mirror", was launched recently. He is currently gearing up for the release of his films "Haunted Hills" and "Dhadke Dil Baar Baar".

 

 

Tags > Naagin 3, Zuber K. Khan, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Dosti Ke Side Effects, Mirror, Haunted Hills, Dhadke Dil Baar Baar, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Premiere of the film GUL MAKAI

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the headscarf better?

Who carries the headscarf better?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days