Naagin actors from all seasons come together for a special episode; details inside

MUMBAI: It looks like Colors is set to welcome the fourth season of Naagin with a lot of pomp and excitement.

Naagin is one of the most popular shows on TV, and viewers have enjoyed watching all the three seasons. It has given fame to the star cast as well. From Mouni Roy and Surbhi Jyoti to Arjun Bijlani, Pearl V Puri, Karanvir Bohra, and Anita Hassanandani, each actor has given outstanding performances in the show.

TellyChakkar has learned that Colors is welcoming the fourth season of Naagin by airing a special episode before the premiere.

Naagin actors from all the seasons are shooting for this special episode. Some will be seen dancing, while others will entertain the audience with gags. A few will even participate in games.

The fourth season of Naagin will star Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, and Vijendra Kumeria in the lead roles. Sayantani Ghosh, Shaleen Bhanot, Aparna Kumar, and Ankur Verma will also be seen playing pivotal roles.

Stay tuned for more updates!