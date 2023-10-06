Naagin actress Ada Khan on joining Sony Sab's Wagle Ki Duniya, "When they approached me to be part of the show, I instantly said yes."

Ada Khan

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is a slice of life family drama that follows the daily happenings of a middle-class household. With its relatable characters and thought-provoking narrative, Wagle Ki Duniya has won audiences heart and continues to be loved by people of all ages alike. It touches upon multiple daily issues in society and raises awareness amongst viewers. Wagle Ki Duniya’s ensemble cast is all set to be joined by Adaa Khan who will play the other Sakhi, aka Sakhi Warge.

Sakhi Warge is Sakhi Wagle’s (Chinmayee Salvi) friend from dance class. A happy young girl with dreams in her eyes, Sakhi Warge is extremely innocent and takes things as they are. However, while Sakhi's innocence and acceptance of things can be seen as positive attributes, it also leaves her vulnerable to exploitation. She is easily manipulated and deceived due to her innocence. Her character on the show will prove to be one that resonates with viewers and her journey will empower women to raise their voice against any form of exploitation. 

Adaa Khan who is all set to play the role of Sakhi Warge, said, "I’ve always admired Wagle Ki Duniya as a show as it conveys a message and raises awareness on issues that people experience in their everyday life along with some very pertinent issues affecting women. All the characters in the show are extremely well defined, relatable and resonate with common people. I am excited to be a part of the show and work with the Hats Off team once again. When they approached me to be part of the show, I instantly said yes. Life has brought me full circle as I started my career with them. I could also easily relate to the character of Sakhi Warge, a happy-go-lucky girl who sadly ends up trusting the wrong people and gets exploited in the bargain and was keen to take up the roll.”

Tune in to watch Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey only on Sony SAB every Monday to Saturday at 9.00 PM

