News

Naagin actress Jasmin Bhasin has the sweetest birthday wish for Aly Goni

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Feb 2020 01:46 PM

MUMBAI: Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most popular television actresses. She has done shows like Tashan-E-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.  

The actress shares a close bond with actor Aly Goni. So, on his birthday, Jasmin took to her social media to share a heartfelt birthday post for her bestie. Sharing an adorable picture with Aly, the actress wrote a cute caption. In the picture, Jasmin donned a baggy red tee and black tights, Aly sported normal casual attire. 

Jasmin wrote, “Tere jaisa yaar kahan,kahan aisa yarana...yaad karegi duniya tera mera afsana...Annoying but most precious Happy birthday @alygoniMay god bless you with all the happiness and all your dreams come true.”

Take a look below.

Tags Naagin 4 actress Jasmin Bhasin Aly Goni Tashan-E-Ishq Dil Se Dil Tak Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji birthday wish TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Launch of ALTBalaji and ZEE5's upcoming...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Whose fashion game is better?

Anita
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the jumpsuit better:

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here