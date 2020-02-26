Naagin actress Jasmin Bhasin has the sweetest birthday wish for Aly Goni

MUMBAI: Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most popular television actresses. She has done shows like Tashan-E-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.

The actress shares a close bond with actor Aly Goni. So, on his birthday, Jasmin took to her social media to share a heartfelt birthday post for her bestie. Sharing an adorable picture with Aly, the actress wrote a cute caption. In the picture, Jasmin donned a baggy red tee and black tights, Aly sported normal casual attire.

Jasmin wrote, “Tere jaisa yaar kahan,kahan aisa yarana...yaad karegi duniya tera mera afsana...Annoying but most precious Happy birthday @alygoniMay god bless you with all the happiness and all your dreams come true.”

Take a look below.