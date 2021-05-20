MUMBAI: Colors' popular adventure-reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set to hit the small screens soon.

The much-awaited show has kickstarted the shoot in Cape Town, South Africa.

The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 1 have headed to the venue a few days back and are having a gala time ever since then.

Anushka Sen is one of the youngest contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

The diva is just 18 years old and is trying to match the spirit of her senior co-contestants.

Anushka Sen has become everyone's favourite in no time.

We often see her hanging out with each and everyone on the set and have a fun time.

Well, another bubbly contestant on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is Aastha Gill. Yes, the singer is often seen having a crazy time with everyone.

Earlier, we had seen how Aastha Gill had turned a hairstylist for Divyanka Tripathi.

And now, she has turned stylist for Anushka Sen too.

She tied a nice plat for Anushka Sen who is simply loving it.

Anushka Sen shared a picture of the same and referred to her hairstyle as 'Naagin Choti'.

Well, Sourabh Raaj Jain who was also present there is seen posing with Anushka's choti.

The actress refers Sourabh Raaj Jain as 'Sapera'.

Take a look:



Well, it seems there's a lot of Naagin effect on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

