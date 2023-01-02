Naagin fame Mahekk Chahal celebrates her Birthday with This Bunch of Special People, check out

Tellychakkar is back with yet another bts story from your favorite show. Now, the latest report is that Shesha has joined hands with Vish and Mehek and betrayed Prarthana.
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another bts story from your favorite show. This has been another successful season of Naagin and Tejasswi Prakash has been winning a lot of hearts with her performance. Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful ones. The Naagins from a few previous seasons have entered the den too!

Also read: Exclusive! Actor Lovish Saini roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6

Naagin has remained one of the most successful supernatural series on television and has maintained its rein throughout all its seasons.

Tejasswi Prakash stars as the lead in the show as Pratha/Prarthana. She was already a popular actor but her fame skyrocketed after she won Bigg Boss season 15 and landed the new and highly anticipated sixth season of Naagin.

We are sure our viewers are also eager to find out what goes on behind the scenes on the show as much as they like to follow the plot!

Now, we came across a post close to Naagin 6.

Recently, Mahekk Chahal celebrates her birthday today but seems like the actress had to work on her special day. however, it doesn’t seem like she minds it, as she got to celebrate her b’Day with This bunch of special people from the sets!

She was happy to be with her ‘Reel’ family and we just had to share it with you!

Check out!

We are so happy to see that some of our favorite stars have developed such deep bonds!

We wish the actress a very happy birthday!

What do you think of the latest track?

What do you think of this video?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile on the show, previously, we see that Seema wants to know where the anklet is and asks Prarthana about the same. Prarthana is firm that she won’t reveal the truth of the anklet and mysteriously tells Seema that the anklet is exactly where it belongs!

On the other hand, Vish is seen telling Mehek that she doesn’t trust Seema.

Now, the latest report is that Shesha has joined hands with Vish and Mehek and betrayed Prarthana.

Also read: This is what Shesha aka Adaa Khan is upto after Betraying Prarthana on Naagin 6, check out

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates about what goes on behind the scenes on your favorite shows

