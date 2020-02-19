Naagin fame Mouni Roy looks sensuous as she poses with a book

MUMBAI: By now the ardent fans of Naagin fame actress Mouni Roy know that the diva is fond of reading books. She has yet again showcased her love for books.

Well, the actress, who came into limelight by playing the role of Krishna Tulsi in Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, took to her Instagram handle to share two stunning pictures of herself. Clad in a hot white attire, she can be seen sensuously posing with her book.

Known for acting in films like Gold, Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China, Mouni briefly explained in her caption how she picked up the book, Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine, for January and that it went on to February because of her indulgence in thoughts. And, going by her caption, it seems she enjoyed reading the debut novel of Gail Honeyman.

Take a look at her pictures right here: