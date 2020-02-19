News

Naagin fame Mouni Roy looks sensuous as she poses with a book

By TellychakkarTeam
19 Feb 2020

MUMBAI: By now the ardent fans of Naagin fame actress Mouni Roy know that the diva is fond of reading books. She has yet again showcased her love for books.  

Well, the actress, who came into limelight by playing the role of Krishna Tulsi in Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, took to her Instagram handle to share two stunning pictures of herself. Clad in a hot white attire, she can be seen sensuously posing with her book.  

Known for acting in films like Gold, Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China, Mouni briefly explained in her caption how she picked up the book, Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine, for January and that it went on to February because of her indulgence in thoughts. And, going by her caption, it seems she enjoyed reading the debut novel of Gail Honeyman.  

Take a look at her pictures right here:

View this post onInstagram

“ A philosophicalquestion: if a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it , does itmake a sound? And if a woman who s wholly alone occasionally talks to a potplant, is she certifiable?” A January pick that went went on to Februarybecause of my indulgence in thoughts unneeded has turned out to be a wonderfulread. ELEANOR OLIPHANT is completely fine ; so is US ALL

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Feb17, 2020 at 3:58am PST

In other news, Mouni is grabbing eyeballs for slaying bikini fashion. The actress has been posting pictures of herself chilling at the beach, giving fashion as well as travel goals to her fans. In one of her latest Instagram pictures, she can be seen clad in a multicolour kimono with prints in bold tones. She captioned the picture as, “Saved the favourites for the last to thank my dearest Ro @rohiniyer for making this possible.. the three days were like being in a beautiful painting & you made it happen. LOVE YOU !!!” Check out the post here:

