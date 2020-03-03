Naagin Vishakha and Brinda are up to doing something interesting; watch video

MUMBAI: We all know how Naagin Vishaka is back in Dev and Brinda's life to create more problems for the duo. Vishaka is leaving no stone unturned to make Brinda and Dev's life a living hell. She even tried to kill Dev for the naagmani.

Well, it is sure that Naagins Vishaka and Brinda are never going to get along in the show. But they make sure they have a gala time off-screen.

We have often seen Anita Hassanandani and Nia Sharma sharing amazing pictures and videos straight from the sets of Naagin 4.

The latest video is doing the rounds of the social media where we can see Vishaka and Brinda dancing and showing off their super look dance moves.

Take a look at the video:

Interestingly, this is Nia Sharma's first Tik Tok video and she has simply rocked it.

If these Naagins can dance so well off-screen, we would also want to see them dancing together on-screen soon.

What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comments.