‘Naagins’ Sayantani Ghosh and Anita Hassanandani look beautiful in their ‘past and present’ look

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's show, Naagin 4, is doing wonders on the small screen. The show started off on a grand note and is leaving the audience intrigued with its gripping narrative.

With various shocking revelations happening in the serial, audiences are left surprised. After Nia Sharma AKA Brinda's revelation of being an Icchadhari Naagin, a lot of drama is taking place.

A few days back, we had informed you how Anita Hassanandani AKA Naagin Vishaka will be joining the star cast. The promos of the same are out and we can't wait to see Anita back in the show.

And now, Sayantani Ghosh, who plays the role of Naagin Manyata, has given a warm welcome to Anita on the sets of the show.

The actress shared a ‘then and now’ picture on her Instagram account and revealed how happy she is to share the screen space with Anita.

Take a look at Sayantani's post:

Interestingly, the time is flowing but both Anita and Sayantani are only getting beautiful day-by-day and these ‘before and after’ pictures prove it.

What do you think about these beautiful naagins? Tell us in the comment section.