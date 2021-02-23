Naagins Surbhi Chandna and Jasmin Bhasin share THIS similarity

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular actresses of the small screen. The diva has come a long way in her career with hit shows like Ishqbaaaz, Sanjivani 2 and Naagin 5.

Ishqbaaaz made Surbhi a household name but Naagin 5 saw a huge rise in Surbhi's career. The actress proved she is here to say with her acting chops.

Surbhi was also tagged as the most glamorous naagins of all time.

Well, Surbhi's fan following has always been increasing with time and she has never failed to acknowledge the love and support she has got from her fans.

And now, Surbhi has added another feather to her cap as she has got her Instagram filter.

Surbhi had shared a video on her Instagram story where she tried out her Instagram filter and she couldn't stop smiling.

While the story isn't visible now, few pictures of the same are doing the rounds of social media.

Take a look:

Well, before Surbhi Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla was the first TV celeb to get his own Insta filter. Post Sid, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin also got her own Insta filter and now its Surbhi.

Seems Jasmin and Surbhi share the same connection. Interestingly, both have played Naagins on the small screen which is another connection between these two divas.

