Naamkarann fame Jahaan Arora is a married man now!

MUMBAI: Several TV stars tied the knot this year, From Sharad Malhotra and Ripci Bhatia, to Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen, many TV celebs are no longer single.

And recently, wedding bells rang for Jahaan Arora. For the unversed, he is best known for his role as Dakhal Dayal. He played the role of Neil's friend and colleague. For the unversed, he was also part of a series called Tenali Rama. The actor took to his Instagram profile to share a picture from his wedding ceremony. He captioned the same as, ‘Aur, pyaar ho gaya’. Jahaan tied the knot with his beau Latansha Raichandani in a private ceremony. The duo exchanged vows as per the Hindu ceremony in the presence of close pals and family members.

Have a look at their picture.

Don’t they make for the perfect couple? Show some love for them in the comments below.

Credits: Pinkvilla