Nach Baliye 9: Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy’s ROMANTIC dance will woo your HEARTS

MUMBAI: The popular television actress Anita Hassanandani and her hubby Rohit Reddy have been winning the hearts of audience with their sizzling chemistry. The two, who are one of the most popular celebrity couples, are currently grabbing eyeballs for their participation in the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9.

The adorable couple is beautifully showcasing their sizzling chemistry on the dance reality show and have been winning the hearts of viewers by their stunning performance. Recently, Anita took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her upcoming performance with husband Rohit. The duo looks amazing in their red and black costumes. It seems they are going to take over the stage in their own style. The couple will be seen romancing each other, including jaw dropping smooth lifts. Anita captioned her post as, "When ur hubby is a smooth lifter! Was super gun romancing my husband to my most fav song. We celebrated love through 3 seasons... Watch the episode tonight at 8pm."

Take a look below: