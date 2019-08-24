Nach Baliye 9: Anita Hassanandani to have a dance face off with Natasha Stankovic

MUMBAI: One popular dance reality show that has been creating a lot of buzz is Nach Baliye. The makers are back with season 9, which is produced by Salman Khan. The twist in the competition this time is the involvement of ex-couples. Along with real-life couples, ex-couples are also battling it out to win the trophy. The show has got a grand opening and managed to open to great numbers in its first week. The contestants are working hard to hone their dancing skills and impress the judges and viewers.



During an episode, Naagin fame Anita Hassanandani and actor Aly Goni's baliye Natasha Stankovic will be having a sizzling dance face-off to entertain the judges and audience. In an earlier post shared by Natasha, the two can be seen wearing matching shimmery outfits with the caption ‘twinning’. And now, Anita decided to give her fans and followers a sneak peek of all the fun by sharing a short clip on her social media handle.



Take a look below:

