Nach Baliye 9: Anita Hassanandani’s post hints about them not winning the trophy?

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is one of the most popular couple dance reality shows. Season 9 is currently on air. It is produced by Salman Khan and judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan. After keeping the viewers hooked to the TV screens with the amazing performance of the contestants, the show has come to an end.



Nach Baliye fans are eager for the final episode of the dance reality show. Prince Narula and his wifey Yuvika Chaudhary have bagged the ultimate trophy while Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy would be the first runners up. Ever since the news broke out, Anita Hassanandani and Reddy are disappointed about losing the trophy to PriVika. However, there’s no confirmation on the same but it seems Anita’s latest post hints about the same. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress took to social media and shared a romantic picture with a sheer romantic caption. Anita wrote, “We lost..., Ourselves..., in each others eyes. Love is all you need. And I want to thank all of you for all the love you always shower on us.” Commenting on the picture Sayantani Gosh called them winners and wrote, “U both are winners ..much love”



Take a look below: