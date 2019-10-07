Nach Baliye 9 contestant Sourabh Raaj Jain dedicates his performance to his mother

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is one of the most popular couple dance reality shows. Currently, season nine of the show is on air. Judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan, the much – loved reality show is just a few weeks away from the grand finale.



The participants are leaving no stone unturned to improve their dancing skills and impress everyone. This weekend, their patience was tested when they had to perform sans their baliyes . However, the contestants stunned the judges with some amazing solo performances that won everyone’s hearts.



Sourabh Raaj Jain and Ridhima Jain went on to become one of the strongest contestants of the show in recent times. This weekend, Sourabh dedicated his performance to none other than his own mother. The actor danced to the rhythm of a soulful track which mesmerized everyone and also made them emotional. Post the act, Sourabh admitted that he dedicated the act to his mother. Judges Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan were all praises for Sourabh after the act.