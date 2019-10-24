News

Nach Baliye 9: Former couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh enjoy a date night

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Oct 2019 09:57 PM

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is one of the most popular couple dance reality shows. Season 9 is currently on air. It is produced by Salman Khan and judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan. This season also features ex-couples. Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh are one of the former couples to participate in the show.The two almost dated for a year and half during the show Chandrakanta- Ek Maayavi Gaatha. However, they parted ways due to compatibility issues.  The ex-jodi had some revelations to do around their chemistry on the show Nach Baliye 9. On Monday, as per a report in SpotboyE.com, as they shot for the show, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was the special guest. After seeing Madhurima and Vishal’s performance, he was highly impressed and especially after discovering that they are an ex-couple, he tagged them as a Kabir Singh Jodi and suggested them to come back together. And, it didn't stop at that as the other judges Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan asked Nawaz to explain to them after which the duo was sent on a fairy tale date on stage itself. With violins around them, the pair who is often spotted fighting with each other was seen spending some quality time and even danced on a romantic number. What came as a shock to everyone was Vishal’s confession as he stated that it is for the first time that the two went on a date. ‘I wish we had spent time like this before,’ he said.madhurima vishalmadhurima vishal

Tags > Nach Baliye 9, Former couple, Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at a song launch

Celebs at a song launch
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Karan Patel
Karan Patel
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Shivangi Joshi
Shivangi Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Elli Avram
Elli Avram
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta

past seven days