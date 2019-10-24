Nach Baliye 9: Former couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh enjoy a date night

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is one of the most popular couple dance reality shows. Season 9 is currently on air. It is produced by Salman Khan and judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan. This season also features ex-couples. Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh are one of the former couples to participate in the show.The two almost dated for a year and half during the show Chandrakanta- Ek Maayavi Gaatha. However, they parted ways due to compatibility issues. The ex-jodi had some revelations to do around their chemistry on the show Nach Baliye 9. On Monday, as per a report in SpotboyE.com, as they shot for the show, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was the special guest. After seeing Madhurima and Vishal’s performance, he was highly impressed and especially after discovering that they are an ex-couple, he tagged them as a Kabir Singh Jodi and suggested them to come back together. And, it didn't stop at that as the other judges Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan asked Nawaz to explain to them after which the duo was sent on a fairy tale date on stage itself. With violins around them, the pair who is often spotted fighting with each other was seen spending some quality time and even danced on a romantic number. What came as a shock to everyone was Vishal’s confession as he stated that it is for the first time that the two went on a date. ‘I wish we had spent time like this before,’ he said.