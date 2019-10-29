Nach Baliye 9 gears up for a star-studded finale with Zeenat Aman, Asha Parekh and others

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is one of the most popular couple dance reality shows. Season 9 is currently on air. It is produced by Salman Khan and judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan. The amazing performance of the cast has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens. The show which began on 19 July 2019 is now just a few days away from its grand finale.

This season has been quite dramatic as the ex-couples participated along with the present ones. Now, the contestants are battling it hard to reach the finale. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the finale grand. And there will be celebrity galore for the finale. According to the media reports, veteran actors Zeenat Aman and Asha Parekh will be gracing the finale. Reports further stated that the cast of upcoming film, Pagalpanti, will also be making an appearance on the show. Dharmesh and Punit Pathak will also come to promote Dance Plus' new season.

Speaking about the top five finalists, Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityaami Shirke, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy Vishal Aditya Singh- Madhurima Tuli and Aly Goni- Natasha Stankovic will be seen battling it out to win the winner’s trophy.