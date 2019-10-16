Nach Baliye 9: Helen graces the stage of the show

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is one of the most popular dance reality shows. Currently, season 9 of the show is on air and the contestants are winning hearts with their beautiful performances. The show will soon see cabaret queen of Bollywood, Helen, gracing the stage.

Yes, the veteran actress-dancer, who is known for songs like Yeh Mera Dil, Piya Tu Ab To Aa Ja and Mungda, will be seen on the show. Judge Raveena Tandon took to social media and shared a picture featuring her with the veteran actress. Beside the photo, she wrote, “A walk down nostalgia lane.. an amazing evening sharing stories from the past with the #dancingqueen ! None other then Helen aunty . Known her since childhood and met her during my dads shoots, always in awe of her was always my inspiration as she was The most fashion forward and experimental actor . #respect"