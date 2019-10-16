News

Nach Baliye 9: Helen graces the stage of the show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Oct 2019 06:32 PM

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is one of the most popular dance reality shows. Currently, season 9 of the show is on air and the contestants are winning hearts with their beautiful performances. The show will soon see cabaret queen of Bollywood, Helen, gracing the stage.

Yes, the veteran actress-dancer, who is known for songs like Yeh Mera Dil, Piya Tu Ab To Aa Ja and Mungda, will be seen on the show. Judge Raveena Tandon took to social media and shared a picture featuring her with the veteran actress. Beside the photo, she wrote, “A walk down nostalgia lane.. an amazing evening sharing stories from the past with the #dancingqueen ! None other then Helen aunty . Known her since childhood and met her during my dads shoots, always in awe of her was always my inspiration as she was The most fashion forward and experimental actor . #respect"

Tags > Nach Baliye 9, Helen, graces, stage of the show, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
R Madhavan
R Madhavan
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Ali Asgar
Ali Asgar

past seven days