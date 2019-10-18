Nach Baliye 9: Helen says she wouldn’t have been able to survive amongst amazing dancers of this era

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is one of the most popular dance reality shows. Currently, season 9 of the show is on air and the contestants are winning hearts with their beautiful performances. The show will soon see cabaret queen of Bollywood, Helen, gracing the stage.

Yes, the veteran actress-dancer, who is known for songs like Yeh Mera Dil, Piya Tu Ab To Aa Ja and Mungda, will be seen in this week’s episode of the show. In this week’s episode of Nach Baliye, Helen shared some interesting anecdotes and experiences that we are all eager to know. Since it is a dance reality show, host Maniesh Paul questioned her on her favourite song, she said, “Personally, I love the song Monica, oh my darling. From the moment I heard it, I knew it would be a superhit. I enjoyed shooting for it very much. I also gave my own inputs while we were shooting for Aa Jaane Jaa.”

Helen has entertained us for decades, and it was now time for the Nach Baliye 9 contestants to put their best foot forward to impress the queen. Impressed by the performances, Helen said, “Thank God I am not a part of this era, If I were, I would not have been able to survive amongst such amazing dancers.”