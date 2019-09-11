Nach Baliye 9: THIS made Urvashi Dholakia and Ahmed Khan get into an argument

MUMBAI: Urvashi Dholakia is a popular face of small screen. She is best known for her role as Komolika Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also played the evil character of Queen Iravati in the fantasy television series Chandrakanta and participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 6, which she won. Now, she is grabbing eyeballs for her participation with her ex in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. However, the latest report revolves around not her performance, but her argument with judge Ahmed Khan.

Urvashi, who participated in the show with her ex Anuj Sachdeva, is returning to the show as a wild card entrant. The two got evicted in the fourth week of the show due to low number of votes and were highly upset with their exit. In fact, Urvashi had sternly expressed her opinion in various media interviews too. While talking to Bombay Times, she had even said that the 'show is biased and more of drama than dance'. And now, as Urvashi and Anuj are back on the show, this statement has not gone down too well with the judges of the show especially Ahmed Khan. And when they came face to face, it resulted into a heated discussion.

According to a report in SpotboyE.com, Ahmed and the actress got into an argument while shooting for the episode, right before their performance. A source told the portal, "Urvashi expressed her opinion on returning to the show and the reason she gave was that, she was contractually bound, and this miffed Ahmed Khan as he felt the actress is not respecting the stage. The ace choreographer turned director told Urvashi that if that's the case, they should probably give a bad performance and get eliminated right away." The report further stated that this left everyone around quite surprised, including the host, Maniesh Paul who tried to cut the argument by saying that he is sure that no professional artiste would do that. Urvashi also agreed to Maniesh and said she will never compromise on her work.