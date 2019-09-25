Nach Baliye 9: Madhurima Tuli gives her CLARIFICATION on THIS

MUMBAI: Madhurima Tuli, who is currently seen in Nach Baliye 9, has clarified that she never left the stage during her act.



Madhurima has participated in the show along with her ex Vishal Aditya Singh. There have been reports that Madhurima, who re-entered the show as a wildcard, forgot her dance steps while performing with Vishal and walked off the stage. However, the actress has now clarified about the incident on social media that she never left the stage.



She took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “There’s always ups and downs in life but it’s always how you come back in life. Always stand tall!! Yes, I did forget a few steps but let me make it very clear I didn’t leave the stage.”



